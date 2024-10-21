Putin to meet with Erdogan, Xi, Modi, Abbas, Guterres in Kazan

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hold meetings with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s President Xi Jinping, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, the Russian president’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, has told the media.

He said that the series of talks will begin on October 22 with a meeting with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff, followed by a meeting with Modi, and later with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Also, talks are planned with Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"Several working meetings are due on the second day. After the narrow and extended meetings there will be a conversation between our president and the President of the Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Then Putin will meet with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali," Ushakov said.

On the third day of the summit, Putin is scheduled to meet with Abbas, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Bolivian President Luis Arce. Then there will be a meeting with Guterres and with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.