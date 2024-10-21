Medvedev says Russia's tasks are to weaken West, disintegrate US

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia should weaken the West until the collapse of the United States, or at least create a full-fledged counterweight to the country, as it was in the USSR years, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

He quoted a Russian poet as saying that the only true Russian policy toward Western countries is "not an alliance with one or another of these powers, but disunion, separation from them," because only then will Western representatives stop being hostile to Moscow - "out of impotence, of course, never out of conviction." "Unfortunately, nothing has changed in the last 160 years. And the tasks remain the same: the maximum weakening and humiliation of the West, including Europe," Medvedev pointed out.

The politician emphasized that Russia is also helped in this by the United States, "because their goal is to dominate the Old World (as well as the rest of the world)." "And then there can be only one goal - the collapse of the United States itself. Or - at least - the creation of a full-fledged counterweight to America, as it was during the existence of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact. And here we can already see the prospects for a new balance: the SCO, BRICS, other regional alliances, and the full development of relations with the countries of the Global South," the official concluded.