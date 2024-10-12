Russian forces hit Ukrainian energy facilities crucial for defense industry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have hit the Ukrainian energy facilities crucial for the country’s defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces and artillery units hit the energy infrastructure facilities ensuing the operation of the defense industry, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 146 areas," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr makes Ukraine lose up to 70 troops, ammo depot

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr made Ukraine lose up to 70 troops and an ammunition depot in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the troops and equipment of the 31st and 118th mechanized brigades, the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 35 Marine Brigade, the 103rd and 108th territorial defense brigades near Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region, Kamenskoye, Novodanilovka, Belogorye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zakhorozhe Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 70 troops," the statement reads.

The enemy also lost seven motor vehicles, a Bogdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a D-44 85 mm divisional gun and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system. Besides, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot.

Ukraine loses up to 640 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South

Ukraine lost up to 640 troops and a Swedish-made Archer self-propelled howitzer in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South carried out active operations, <...> making the Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 640 troops, a Swedish-made Archer self-propelled howitzer, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and two D-30 122 mm howitzers. Six ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement reads.

Ukraine loses up to 110 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 110 troops and in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North active in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas defeated the forces of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade near Velikiye Prokhody and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 110 troops, eight motor vehicles and a D-30 122 mm howitzer. A supplies depot was destroyed," the statement reads.

Battlegroup East improves tactical position, makes Ukraine lose up to 140 troops

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have improved their tactical position, causing Ukraine to lose up to 140 troops and 11 motor vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Unit of Battlegroup East improved their tactical position. They defeated the forces of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 21st Territorial Defense Brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Three counterattacks by assault teams from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade. The enemy lost up to 140 troops and 11 motor vehicles. An ammunition depot was wiped out," the statement reads.

Kiev loses up to 465 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian army lost up to 465 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two counterattacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault teams were repelled. The enemy lost up to 465 troops, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles, a US-made M114 155 mm howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 122 mm howitzer and a British-made L119 105 mm howitzer. Three ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the battlegroup’s units moved to more advantageous positions. They hit the troops and equipment of the 14th, 30th, 53rd and 77th mechanized brigades and the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Petropavlovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Olivovsky Yar ravine.

Russian air defenses down 11 HIMARS rockets, 125 drones in past day

Russian air defenses shot down 11 HIMARS rockets and 125 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed 11 US-made HIMARS rockets and 125 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

A total of 646 planes, 283 helicopters, 33,544 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 missile systems, 18,611 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,470 multiple rocket launchers, and 16,048 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 27,197 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry specified.

Battlegroup Center moves deeper into enemy defenses, makes Kiev lose up to 490 troops

Russia’s Battlegroup Center continued to move deeper into enemy defenses, making Ukraine lose up to 490 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center continued to move deeper into enemy defenses. They hit the troops and equipment of the 110th Mechanized Brigade, the 142nd and 152nd motorized infantry brigades, the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 38th Marine Brigade, the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 14th National Guard Brigade near Dimitrov, Novodmitrovka, Selidovo, Druzhba and Sukhaya Balka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian forces repelled seven counterattacks by the assault teams of the 100th Mechanized Brigade and the 49th Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy lost up to 490 troops," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian army also lost eight motor vehicles, a D-20 152 mm howitzer and a 100 mm Rapira gun.