Russian Office of General Prosecutor closely monitors Northern Sea Route expansion

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 21. /TASS/. The Russian Office of General Prosecutor keeps a close eye on activities to expand capabilities of the Northern Sea Route as the shortest and less harmful way of goods transportation, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at the G20 First Summit of Heads of Prosecution Services (PG20).

"The Arctic region remains one of global environmental security zones. Russia is developing the state-of-the-art technologies for the rational use of its geographic and hydrological potential. Therefore, we keep the close eye on activities of expanding capabilities of the Northern Sea Route as the shortest and thus less harmful way of goods transportation from one point of the globe to another one," Krasnov said.

The PG20 First Summit is being held in Rio de Janeiro on October 21-22.