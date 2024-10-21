Putin, Guterres to discuss Middle East, Ukraine at BRICS Summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are set to discuss the Middle East crisis and the situation around Ukraine when they meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on October 24, the Kremlin said.

"It is expected that during the talks in Kazan, along with the subject of UN activities, discussion will be given to pressing issues on the international agenda, including the Middle East crisis and the situation around Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Guterres last visited Russia more than two years ago, on April 26, 2022.

The Kremlin said Russia has consistently supported strengthening the leading role of the UN in world affairs in accordance with the principles of the rule of international law, the sovereign equality of states, the non-use of force, and the inadmissibility of distorting history and revising the outcome of World War II.