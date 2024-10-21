Putin to summarize BRICS summit results, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The results of the BRICS summit in Kazan will be summarized in writing and verbally - in the Kazan Declaration and at a press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian president’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov has told the media.

"It is planned that at the end of the enlarged meeting (on October 23 - TASS) BRICS leaders will adopt the summit's final document. The Kazan Declaration of the BRICS countries will be a comprehensive document summarizing all the achievements of the Russian chairmanship, as well as the results of the discussions that will be held within the framework of the two summit sessions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Ushakov remarked that "this document is now in the preparation stage. Sous-sherpas and sherpas who are in Kazan all these days are working on it."

"This work of the summit will be finalized by our president's speech at the final press conference," the Kremlin official said. Putin's meeting with journalists will take place on October 24, after the BRICS Plus/Outreach sessions.