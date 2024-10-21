Brazilian, Cuban presidents not to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba will not be able to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Regrettably, as it became known today, President of Brazil Lula da Silva and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel will not be able to come due to unforeseen circumstances," he said.

According to the Kremlin aide, the Brazilian leader will skip the summit due to health problems, while the Cuban president has opted to stay home amid serious energy problems. "But, naturally, both the Brazilian and Cuban delegations will be led by national ministers," he added.