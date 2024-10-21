Indian company makes agreement on Russian Standard vodka distribution in India

NEW DELHI, October 21. /TASS/. Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), the third largest alcoholic beverages producer in India, made an agreement with Russia’s Roust Corporation on distribution of the Russian Standard vodka in India, the Indian company said in its press release.

"Through this strategic partnership, ABDL is positioned to make a strong entry into the premium and luxury vodka segment, which is expected to see strong growth in the coming years," the Indian company noted.

The premium vodka brand will be available in Original, Gold and Platinum versions.