Hezbollah attempts to assassinate two more Israeli politicians — TV

BEIRUT, October 21. /TASS/. The Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement has made attempts to assassinate two more Israeli politicians after attacking the house of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by the Al Arabiya TV channel, citing sources.

The names of the politicians who were targets of the assassination attempts were not disclosed. However, it was noted that the Israeli side responded to Hezbollah's actions with a message threatening to completely destroy Dahieh, the organization’s key stronghold in the southern outskirts of Beirut, if attacks on Israeli officials in the Lebanese capital continue. Hezbollah "received the message, but has not yet made any decisions on the matter," the Al Arabiya TV channel said, quoting its sources.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused an Iranian proxy of trying to kill him and his wife in a drone attack near the city of Caesarea on October 19 and vowed it will not stop Israel from pressing on with its military operations against Hamas and Hezbollah. In turn, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, told TASS that the drone was launched toward Netanyahu's home in Caesarea. He said that the incident did not cause casualties, and the prime minister and his wife were not at home at the time of the attack.