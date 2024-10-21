Israel’s war cabinet discusses 'new ideas' for releasing hostages from Gaza — adviser

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. The latest meeting of Israel’s war cabinet has yielded 'new ideas' of how to release Israeli hostages, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS.

"New ideas concerning plans for the release of hostages were proposed at the meeting of the war cabinet," he said, adding that the meeting began late on October 20 and "lasted for several hours."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

According to the latest data from the Israeli side, as many as 101 are still held hostage by radicals in the Gaza Strip.