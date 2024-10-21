US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace 20 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace 20 times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continue to create dangerous situations that may cause air accidents or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 (four times), a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (two times) violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, fourteen times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past day.