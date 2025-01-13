Russian forces broaden bridgehead for advancing towards Krasny Liman, expert says

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian forces broadened a bridgehead for advancing towards the city of Krasny Liman in the past week, Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov, a military expert from Donbass, told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Over the past week, the Svatovo and Kremennaya regions became somewhat livelier in the direction of Krasny Liman near the settlement of Makeyevka, where our forces are extending their bridgehead targeting Krasny Liman. Our Aerospace Forces are also conducting strikes, as well as long-range artillery. The enemy’s frontline is apparently beginning to deteriorate here, too," he pointed out.

According to Kiselyov, Russian troops continue offensive operations despite unfavorable weather conditions, as the area was hit by heavy rains and the temperature dropped to minus two degrees Celsius (28 degrees Fahrenheit).

Russian forces are also advancing in the Kupyansk area, approaching the city of Kupyansk.