LONDON, January 13. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer tried to undermine the recent US presidential election.

"He sent operatives to America to undermine the US election," Musk wrote on the X social media platform.

Earlier, Musk suggested that Starmer should resign and stand trial for his alleged involvement in sexual crimes against minor girls in northern England, which had continued for decades.

The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier, citing sources, that Musk had discussed with his allies how Starmer could be removed as British prime minister before the country’s next general election.