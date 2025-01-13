PREVIEW: Lavrov to sum up Russia’s foreign policy during big press conference

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will summarize the work of the Russian diplomatic corpus throughout 2024 during the upcoming big press conference, and will disclose the main directions of Russia’s foreign policy for 2025.

The event’s format implies answers to a wide array of question from Russian and foreign reporters. Its duration is usually not limited: in the past two years, the minister answered questions for almost 3 hours. The event will be moderated by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Unanswered questions will later receive a written response from the ministry.

The list of attending journalists has not been announced this year, but representatives of lead Russian media and foreign reporters accredited in Russia have been represented at previous events. About 360 journalists from 140 media were accredited for the press conference in 2024.