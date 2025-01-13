PREVIEW: Russian PM Mishustin begins two-day visit to Vietnam

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with the Vietnamese leadership during his two-day visit to Hanoi on January 14 and 15. In addition, the Russian prime minister will talk to the Vietnamese businessmen and will honor the memory of fighters for Vietnam’s freedom for colonial yoke.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet with President of Vietnam Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. The Russian government noted that the sides plan to discuss cooperation in trade and economy, science and technology, cultural and humanitarian area, and assess the implementation of agreements, achieved during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Hanoi in June last year.

The Russian delegation includes Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko and Alexey Overchuk, Minister of Finance, Anton Siluanov, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.