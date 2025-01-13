6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued

TOKYO, January 13. /TASS/. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan’s prefecture of Miyazaki in the south of the country’s third-largest island, Kyushu, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said.

Following the earth tremor, an almost ten-foot high tsunami reached the eastern coast of Kyushu, as well as the adjacent Island of Shikoku. There have been no reported casualties or damage. In some areas, the tsunami’s height was measured at less than a foot.

Nevertheless, local authorities are asking residents to stay away from the coastline and exercise caution. The office of the Japanese prime minister has opened a crisis center due to the tremor.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 30 kilometers near the southeastern coast of Kyushu.

The local energy company did not report any issues at the two nuclear power plants located in the quake zone. Road traffic has not been disrupted.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported that the earthquake’s magnitude was 6.7. According to it, the epicenter was 10 kilometers east of the city of Miyazaki on Kyushu, population 311,000. The seismic focus was measured at a depth of 37 kilometers.