NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have thwarted the Ukrainian army's attempts to launch a counterattack in the Kursk Region, Ukrainian servicemen involved in terrorist sorties in the area told The New York Times (NYT).

The newspaper notes that the intensity of the fighting in the Kursk Region "could be glimpsed on the road approaching the Russian border: A steady stream of tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles rolled past broken down and blown-up equipment" of the Ukrainian army.

The newspaper sources reported incessant attacks by Russian drones, noting that the country's army has started using new fiber-optic controlled FPV drones with a range of over 16 kilometers.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since January 5, the Ukrainian armed forces have made several unsuccessful attempts to counterattack and halt the Russian troops' offensive in the Kursk direction. On January 6 alone, the Ukrainian military lost up to 485 servicemen. Additionally, 26 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered during the counterattack, Russian security agencies told TASS.

Ukraine’s large-scale attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. The authorities declared a federal state of emergency in the region and evacuated residents of border areas to safe territories. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 50,000 servicemen and 296 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian formations is ongoing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the combined Direct Line and Q&A session on December 19, 2024, that there is no military sense for the Ukrainian army to enter the Kursk Region and try to hold on there.