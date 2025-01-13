Russian athletes win 82 medals at Russia-China Youth Winter Games

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, January 13. /TASS/. Russia's team has won 28 gold, 29 silver, and 25 bronze medals at the Russia-China Youth Winter Games in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Chinese athletes won 29 awards (10 gold, 9 silver, 10 bronze).

The 2025 Russia-China Youth Winter Games were held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk between January 9 and 13. The tournament’s program included nine Olympic competitions: alpine skiing, short track speed skating, curling, ski racing, snowboarding, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, and Nordic combined. Over 350 participants from Russia and China took part in the international competitions.

The history of the Russian-Chinese Youth Winter Games dates back to 2016, when they were first held in Harbin, China. Since then, athletes from the two countries have met in winter arenas every four years. The host cities are alternating - Ufa took the baton in 2018 and Changchun in 2022. This year's Games are of special significance: the years 2024 and 2025 have been designated as the Years of Culture between Russia and China.