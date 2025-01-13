Fire erupts in military hospital in Russian city of Tula — officials

TULA, January 13. /TASS/. A military hospital in Tula, Russia burst into flames, prompting an evacuation of 57 people, the Tula Region government said in a statement.

No casualties were reported, according to the statement.

"On January 13 a fire started in the military hospital on Sovetskaya Street in Tula. Emergency Situations Ministry crews are working at the scene. Fifty-seven people were evacuated. Medical treatment was being provided to military conscripts. No fatalities or injuries have been reported," the statement said.

According to officials, on orders from Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyayev transportation was provided to evacuate the servicemen and move them to other locations.

The Moscow Military District said the fire was detected at about 2:20 p.m. by the duty service. Faulty electrical wiring has been preliminarily identified as the cause.

"A special commission is working to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident," the military district stated.