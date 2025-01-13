{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Hamas set to sign tentative Gaza ceasefire deal in coming days — report

It is noted that as the first phase of the proposed deal, Hamas could free 34 Israeli hostages in exchange for a month-and-a-half ceasefire in Gaza and the release of prisoners

MADRID, January 13. /TASS/. Hamas plans to sign a tentative deal with Israel in the coming days to hold a ceasefire in Gaza, the Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing a Hamas source.

According to the report, indirect talks are continuing in Doha to reach an agreement on key provisions, which include swapping hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. There is a possibility of reaching a preliminary agreement by the end of this week.

"Israeli negotiators are still in Qatar, indicating that it is possible to reach an agreement along some common lines," the source said.

EFE reported that as the first phase of the proposed deal, Hamas could free 34 Israeli hostages in exchange for a month-and-a-half ceasefire in Gaza and the release of prisoners. The second phase could begin a week after the first phase is completed. It would include the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinians and a ceasefire for another month and a half. As part of the second phase, the sides would discuss issues pertaining to ending the conflict and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. The third phase would be discussed after agreement is reached on the second phase.

Reuters reported earlier that Qatar gave the final draft of the agreement to representatives of Israel and Hamas. On January 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the negotiators to head to Doha to continue consultations on a release of hostages from Gaza. On January 12, US President Joe Biden's national security aide, Jake Sullivan, said on CNN that the sides were "very close" to a deal on a ceasefire in the Middle East. He said it could happen even before US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. On January 12, the Israeli prime minister's office said that Netanyahu discussed progress of Gaza negotiations with Biden by phone.

At the end of November 2023, a humanitarian ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar was established in Gaza. It lasted a week and, according to Israeli, made possible a release of 110 hostages. On December 1, 2023, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed. After several rounds of consultations in 2024, which involved Egypt, Qatar and the US, the sides of the conflict failed to agree on another ceasefire.

