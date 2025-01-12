MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the communities of Yantarnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Kalinovo in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kalinovo in the Kharkov Region as a result of decisive offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement. "Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Yantarnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.".

According to the report, Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in up to 140 areas over the past day.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, as well as amassed enemy manpower and military equipment in 139 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroups North, Dnepr

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted up to 30 personnel, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station," it specified.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye, Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region as well as Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement reads.

"The Ukrainian army lost over 60 personnel, five motor vehicles, an artillery gun, a Plastun radio-electronic surveillance station and an arms depot," the ministry said.

Borderline Kursk area

"During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 12 armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, seven mortars, an electronic warfare station and an armored repair/recovery vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup East

"Battlegroup East units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Konstantinopol, Razliv, Vremevka and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 190 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles and four field artillery guns," it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, the ministry reported.