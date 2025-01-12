Kiev loses over 350 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk area over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost over 350 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 12 armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, seven mortars, an electronic warfare station and an armored repair/recovery vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the period of fighting in the Kursk frontline area, the Ukrainian army has lost more than 51,200 personnel, 297 tanks, 228 infantry fighting vehicles, 166 armored personnel carriers, 1,533 armored combat vehicles, 1,149 motor vehicles, 354 artillery guns and 44 multiple rocket launchers, including 13 HIMARS and six MLRS of US manufacture, 16 anti-aircraft missile launchers and eight transporter-loader vehicles, according to the statement.

In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost 92 electronic warfare stations, 13 counterbattery radars, four air defense radars, 30 engineering and other vehicles, including 15 counter-obstacle vehicles, one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, eight armored repair/recovery vehicles and a command and staff vehicle, the ministry specified.