Bosnian, Kosovo problems getting worse Russian ambassador to Serbia

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Bosnian crisis and Kosovo problem continue to get worse, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchanko said.

"The Bosnian crisis continues to spiral and is seeing probably its worst moments since the Dayton Agreement was signed. Everybody knows about the Kosovo problem, which remains unresolved and continues to escalate. The situation for the Serbs is deteriorating day after day and there are no prospects for the settlement of this problem if it is left unattended, as the West is doing," he told a roundtable meeting on the Balkans’ role in the European security system.

As for Bosnia, like Kosovo, its problems are rooted in the West’s violation of foundational doctrines, namely the Dayton Agreement and UN Security Council resolution 1244, immediately after they were signed. It is using various tools of political pressure on local Balkan parties, blackmailing the agreement’s signatories and aiming to twist these agreements to suit their own interests," he added.