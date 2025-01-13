US tries to gain foothold in CAR using PMCs, replace France, expert says

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The United States attempted to solidify itself in the Central African Republic (CAR) in place of France in 2024, utilizing private military companies (PMCs), Alexander Ivanov, the director of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), told TASS in an interview.

"As far back as late 2023, the activity of the American Bancroft PMC employees was recorded in the CAR. Taking advantage of last year's strategic failures of France in Africa, the Americans decided to become more active and try to establish a foothold in the CAR via the use of PMCs. Their goals were virtually identical to those of France: expansion of geopolitical influence, attempts to disrupt friendly relations between Russia and the CAR, and, of course, gaining access to natural resources, which the CAR is rich in," he said.

Ivanov clarified what goals Washington and Paris are pursuing in the African country. "If the US or France, the former colonial power, were to succeed, the CAR, which had set out on the path of an independent and sovereign domestic and foreign policy, would be sent back decades. After all, neither the US nor France are interested in the stability of the region or the population's quality of life, whereas the resources of the CAR are a lucrative target for them, and they are willing to go to great lengths to access them," the OUIS head said.

He added that "fortunately, public pressure and outrage from a number of officials in the CAR led to the shutdown of the American Bancroft PMC in the CAR, even despite opposition from the US Embassy in Bangui."

According to the official, it is wise to be especially cautious of France's actions in the Central African Republic. "Paris' activity in Bangui has increased dramatically in recent months, and I see no reason for it to decrease at the moment. France <…> is trying to build ties with the former colony, acting in an indirect way: through a number of programs of 'cultural exchange,' seminars and lectures, subsidies to the public administration and judicial system, and through other budgetary assistance packages," the director of the OUIS noted.