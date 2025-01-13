Bitcoin rate drops below $90,000 but regains decline — Binance

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin fell below $90,000 for the first time since November 18, 2024, but then regain the decline, according to data from the Binance platform.

As of 05:35 p.m. Moscow time (02:35 p.m. GMT), the price of bitcoin fell to $89,919 (-5.21%). By 05:50 p.m. Moscow time (02:50 p.m. GMT), the cryptocurrency slowed its decline and was trading at $91,566 (-3.45%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.