Flights between Russia, China sufficient to meet demand — aviation authority

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The number of flights between Russia and China is sufficient to meet the demand of nationals of the two countries during the relatively low season, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

China Southern canceled flights from Moscow to Beijing from January 20 until the end of March 2025, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said earlier.

"According to our estimate, now, during the season of transportation with the relatively low demand, such frequency is sufficient to meet needs of citizens of Russia and China for direct flights between capitals of the two countries. In case of demand growth, carriers, particularly Aeroflot (if there is interest) has an opportunity to increase the number of flights performed on the line," the regulator said.