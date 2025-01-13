Russian Railways reports record number of transported containers in 2024

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Railways transported 7,880,000 TEU containers in 2024, which is 5.9% more than in 2023 and is an all-time high in the company’s history, according to a statement on the official Telegram channel of Russian Railways.

According to Russian Railways, 82.6 million tons of various goods (+8.5%) were transported in containers in 202. Over ten years container transportation has increased by 2.5 times.