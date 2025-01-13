Foreign car brands could return to Russian market, says AEB

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Association of European Businesses (AEB) believes it’s possible that European car brands could come back to the Russian market, Head of AEB's Automobile Manufacturers Committee Alexey Kalitsev said at a press conference.

"Our association doesn’t comment on the policies or decisions of individual brands, but, to put it simply, I would not rule this out at all. Nothing should be ruled out now," he said.

The situation today could change, and the Association has lines of communication open with the majority of foreign vehicle brands, Kalitsev stressed.

"The situation is evolving, and there could be a 180 at any time, so I would not exclude this possibility. We continue to stay in touch with many, if not most of these brands. So I’m still optimistic," he added.