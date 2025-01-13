Putin to meet with Iranian president on January 17

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian who will arrive in Russia on an official visit on January 17, the Kremlin press service said.

"It is planned to discuss the prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investment, transport, logistics, and culture, as well as current regional and international issues," it said in a statement.

Following the talks, the two leaders will sign the Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran and make statements for the media, the press service added.