NATO, countries, Ukraine plan to ramp up joint production of weapons — Polish minister

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Defense ministers of Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Germany, France, Italy and the UK discussed ramping up joint weapons production at a meeting near Warsaw, according to Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"The key point of the conversation with [Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem] Umerov was the development of joint production capacity of Europe and Ukraine, of our and Ukrainian firms," he said after the meeting. "There opportunities exist, and they are not tapped as yet."

The five NATO member countries are going to set up large-scale military exercises in 2026, with details to be discussed by the sides at the next such meeting, which will take place in Paris and be attended by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.