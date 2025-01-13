MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The worse the situation on the front becomes for Ukraine, the more the Kiev regime is moving into terrorism, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (banned in Ukraine), said.

"Russia wins on the battlefield, while [Vladimir] Zelensky's Ukraine descends into terrorism in the face of military defeat," Medvedchuk wrote in his article, published on the movement's website. Media outlets reported that Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Andrey Yermak instructed Ukraine's Defense Intelligence and Security Service of Ukraine to intensify sabotage on the territory of Russia ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Trump, he said.

"Following his instructions, the security services activated all the sleeper cells into action and planned several terrorist acts on Russian territory, trying to demonstrate their strength," Medvedchuk wrote. "However, this activity will not help to delay Kiev's military defeat - terrorism itself does not imply victory, existing solely to intimidate and create panic," the politician added.

Unable to succeed on the battlefield, Zelensky's Ukraine is becoming the center of world terrorism, Medvedchuk pointed out. "The weapons that Zelensky is begging from the collective West all of a sudden appear in the hands of terrorists in other parts of the globe," the politician wrote. "Not a day went without Zelensky blaming the West for the fact that the Ukrainian army is left unarmed, but at the same time it was he who later supplied weapons to Middle Eastern terrorists." "It turns out that Zelensky needs weapons for terrorist operations rather than for the country's defense," Medvedchuk said.

"Zelensky started by doing what was easier. First he stole funds allocated for transportation infrastructure instead of building roads, now he is engaged in terrorism, which is easier than fighting," Medvedchuk summarized, adding that taking the easy road is also the reason why Zelensky is unwilling to start the peace process.