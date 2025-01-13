Crimean air defenses shoot down about 90% of enemy targets — regional head

SIMFEROPOL, January 13. /TASS/. Crimea’s air defenses are about 90% efficient and all possible measures are underway to protect the peninsula, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"No land operation threatens Crimea. Maximally that we speak about is to counter attacks with missile armament. The air defenses are about 90% efficient while no air defense system in the world can ensure 100% protection," the regional head said.

The regional authorities and territorial defense forces have established close interaction with the Russian armed forces and law-enforcement agencies, he stressed.

The Crimean territorial defense forces are well-equipped and many of their members have participated in the special military operation in Ukraine, he added.

"Maximum possible measures are being taken in Crimea in terms of defense today at the instruction of the Russian president [President of Russia Vladimir Putin]. In this regard, this system looks worthy. In terms of the defense capability, we are moving forward. All the tasks have been fulfilled," the regional head said.