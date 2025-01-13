Russian PM arrives on a visit in Vietnam

HANOI, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on a visit in Vietnam.

The visit of the Russian Prime Minister to Vietnam will last for two days, January 14 and 15. Mishustin is expected to meet President of Vietnam Luong Kuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

Mishustin will also meet representatives of the business community of Vietnam.

The Russian Prime Minister plans to discuss economic, technological and humanitarian cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi with leaders of Vietnam, the Russian government said earlier.