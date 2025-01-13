Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian equipment in Kursk Region using FPV drones

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. FPV drone units from the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies have destroyed Ukrainian equipment in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the ministry said in a statement.

"Reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles operated by the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies detected Ukrainian armored and motor vehicles in a wooded area in the Kursk Region. Data on the detected targets was promptly sent to attack units, and the Ukrainian army’s equipment was destroyed by the Rubicon Center’s FPV drone teams," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry added that means of objective control had recorded a direct strike on an enemy motor vehicle, as well as two strikes on armored vehicles.