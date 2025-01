MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Several infrastructure facilities in the Ukraine-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region have suffered damage, Ivan Fyodorov, head of the Kiev-installed regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

He did not provide any details or specified the number of the facilities.

Air raid sirens went off in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region in the early hours of Monday.