Russian MFA says Biden knew his support of Ukraine nudged world toward nuclear conflict

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said US President Joe Biden realized that his support of the Kiev regime nudged the world toward a nuclear conflict but wouldn’t stop anyway.

"Biden, in his final foreign policy speech, recognized that the US support for Kiev created a risk of unleashing a nuclear confrontation with Russia," the diplomat wrote on Telegram. "Biden's statement today is an admission of a deliberate provocation. The Biden administration knew that it was pushing the world toward an abyss, but still went ahead and stoked the conflict."

"All those in the West who slandered Russia, accusing it of some kind of 'nuclear destabilization,' 'rattling the nuclear saber' and so on should from now on be called liars and purveyors of fake narratives," she went on to say.