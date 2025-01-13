Fires, fatalities linked to energy crisis in Transnistria

CHISINAU, January 13. /TASS/. Twenty-six fires and multiple cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported in unrecognized Transnistria amidst the ongoing energy crisis, resulting in three fatalities.

"As of January 13, twenty-six fires and fire-related incidents have been recorded, involving heating systems, electric appliances, or faulty wiring. Ten individuals suffered poisoning from combustion byproducts while using stoves this year: two people - a retired couple - lost their lives in a fire, and one woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning," the republican emergency department told TASS.

Nearly a thousand incidents were recorded in January involving the use of recommissioned stoves and gas burners due to the energy crisis and increased electricity demand.

Gas supplies to Moldova have been suspended since early January following Kiev's restriction on Russian gas transit and Chisinau's refusal to settle a debt estimated at $709 million by Russia. Transnistria, unlike Moldova, lacks alternative gas supply sources.