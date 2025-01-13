Targeted attacks on war correspondents reveal Kiev's fear of truth — Russian top senator

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Targeted attacks on Russia's war correspondents demonstrate that the Kiev regime is afraid to confront the truth, Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said during a meeting with journalists on the occasion of Russian Press Day.

"Special words of gratitude must be expressed to the war correspondents, patriotic bloggers, and journalists from the regional media outlets of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye, and Kherson Regions - today, they are carrying out their professional duty in the special military operation zone. <...> The importance of their mission and the significance of their role in achieving the operation’s goals are highlighted by the targeted, deliberate terrorist attacks by Kiev, which is reluctant to face the truth," the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament said.

"We will remember everyone. We will do everything in our power to ensure that the perpetrators are found and receive the appropriate and inevitable punishment," the politician stated, her words followed by the minute of silence in honor of all fallen journalists.

Targeted attacks against Russian war correspondents in the special military operation zone occur with the endorsement of Western countries and their tacit approval, Matviyenko emphasized. "When discussing the targeted attacks on war correspondents, we must acknowledge that they are endorsed by Western countries and carried out with their tacit approval, or even complicity. Through their cynical inaction, they are deliberately shielding the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists, thus becoming their accomplices," the top senator stated.