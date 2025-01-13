EU Council approves inviting Switzerland to ‘Military Schengen’

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. The European Union has officially approved the invitation of Switzerland to the ‘Military Schengen’ program providing for unimpeded deployment of troops across Europe, according to the European Council decision.

"The Council adopted today a decision confirming that the participation of Switzerland in the PESCO project ‘Military Mobility’ meets the general conditions set out in Decision (CFSP) 2020/1639 of November 2020, and will bring substantial added value to the project," the document says.

This decision will make it possible to invite Switzerland to this project, for the participation in which it applied in September 2024.

The Military Mobility project, also known as a ‘Military Schengen,’ is the core of the PESCO program and is geared to simplify and standardize NATO troops deployment procedures across Europe. The project was kicked off by the European Union and NATO in 2018.

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Norway joined the project before the beginning of Russia’s special military operation.