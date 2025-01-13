Expert does not see Putin, Trump meeting in Europe, but developing country possible

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump may meet for talks in a developing country or on the sidelines of an international forum, but probably not in a European country, Oleg Barabanov, the program director of the Valdai International Club, has told TASS.

"There’s a lot of talk out there today about a potential meeting between Putin and Trump, with various proposals being floated. If it happens, it will only be after Trump is inaugurated and takes office. As for the venue, many options have been mentioned," he said. "The way I see it, it will not be held in Europe. Clearly, Switzerland can be ruled out. Serbia is also not a good option. In all likelihood it will be in some country in the developing world. Perhaps, on the sidelines of some international forum. In the case of Serbia, there is also a technical aspect involved: the Russian presidential airplane will have to fly over European Union countries. Serbia is unrealistic for this reason alone."

"Probably, this meeting will be preceded by some preparatory contacts with Keith Kellogg (the US president-elect’s special envoy for Ukraine - TASS). Such a meeting will be unlikely immediately after the inauguration. Some time will be needed to get the ball rolling," the analyst pointed out.

According to the expert, the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States will be a good start to ending the conflict in Ukraine, but people shouldn't expect it to be the end-all-be-all. "I do not think that everything will be resolved in one day, contrary to what Trump said. But letting Russia’s official position on Ukraine be known to the new American president will be important and useful," Barabanov said.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump's future national security adviser Mike Waltz said that telephone talks between the Russian leader and the US president-elect might take place in the near future. Trump previously said he would like to meet with Putin in the first six months of his presidency and was ready for such contacts. The Russian leader's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin was prepared to meet with his new American counterpart without any preconditions. At the same time, there are "no specifics yet."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier proposed that the Putin-Trump talks could be held in his country. As the portal Euractiv points out, citing sources, the European Union wants a seat at the table in the negotiations on Ukraine, but "it should brace for being offered only the side chairs," if it is invited at all. Most worrisome for the EU is the scenario in which "Trump will hold bilateral talks with Putin one-on-one, leaving the Europeans out of the loop."