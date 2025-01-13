Over half of Greenlanders support joining the US — survey

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. More than half of Greenland’s residents are for joining the US, according to a poll conducted on January 6-11 by the Patriot Polling NGO.

The majority of respondents (57.3%) approved the idea of joining the US, while 37.4% spoke out against it. Out of those surveyed, 5.3% remained undecided.

"During the time that this poll was conducted, Donald Trump Jr. made a visit to Greenland," pollsters noted, specifying that the survey was taken among 416 Greenlanders.

US President-elect Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should join the United States in order to ensure national security and protection against the Chinese and Russian threats. Trump said during his first presidential term back in 2019 that the US could purchase Greenland, which is currently part of Denmark and has broad autonomy rights. Both now and back in 2019, the island and the kingdom dismissed the idea as absurd.