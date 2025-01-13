Slovakia notes development of Russian economy — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian economy is steadily developing and the country fully provides itself with required foods, Vice-speaker of the Slovak parliament Andrej Danko told reporters.

"We received information from the Russian side and evaluated the dialog that pertained to development of our mutual relations," the politician said. "We see that economic progress takes place in the Russian Federation. The country supports itself from the standpoint of foods and [Slovakia] notes great progress," Danko added.

"It is very important that we received first-hand information. We received data from State Duma representatives in a very sincere way. We will present this information to our citizens also," Danko said.

The Slovak parliamentary delegation arrived in Moscow on January 12 and will spend three days here. Lawmakers plan to discuss continuation of Russian gas supplies to Slovakia and prospects of peaceful settlement in Ukraine, TASR news agency said earlier.