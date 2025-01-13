Russia to take measures to minimize risks of new Western sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian will take measures and to seek options to minimize the consequences of the new Western sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked how new US sanctions will affect Russian energy supplies to Asia, he said:

"In the modern world, the situation has repeatedly showed that natural energy supply routes cannot be simply cut off. If something is blocked in one place, alternative options emerge in another place. Therefore, we will search for such options that will minimize the consequences of sanctions."

Earlier, a high-ranking representative of the outgoing US administration said that on January 10 Joe Biden imposed the most significant sanctions to date against the Russian energy sector, specifying that they are aimed, in particular, at the oil sector and the liquefied natural gas production and transportation industry.

Washington expects that as a result of these actions, Russia will lose billions of dollars every month. The restrictions affect, in particular, the companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 tankers, traders, oilfield services firms, representatives of the Energy Ministry and the private energy sector of Russia. Another representative of the executive branch of power in Washington noted that the United States is also "narrowing the scope" of one of the previously issued general licenses allowing the Western financial system to service transactions for the purchase and sale of Russian energy resources. It concerns license 8L of the US Department of the Treasury, which allows such transactions until March 12, 2025.