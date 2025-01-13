Russian oil transit via Ukraine declines to its minimum — news outlet

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine transported about 11.36 mln metric tons of Russian oil over the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline in 2024, the Ukrainian news outlet ExPro said.

According to its data, transit volumes declined by 16% against 2023, which is the lowest figure since 2014 at the least. Russian oil supplies to Hungary were the largest - more than 4.7 mln metric tons, which is almost flat year on year. Furthermore, 3.9 mln metric tons of oil were transported to Slovakia (-15%) and 2.7 mln metric tons to the Czech Republic (-35%).

Ukraine received almost 10 bln hryvnia ($250 mln) for the transit, according to ExPro estimates. Relevant receipts were above $255 mln in 2023. Oil transit from Russia continued in January. The average daily volume during the first week of January was about 34,900 metric tons, 14% more than in December, the news outlet said.