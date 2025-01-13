Attack on TurkStream threatens sovereignty of European countries — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 13. /TASS/. Attacking the TurkStream gas pipeline equates to infringing on the sovereignty of European countries using it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on a Ukrainian strike on the Russkaya compressor station in Russia’s Krasnodar Region which ensures gas supplies through this pipeline.

"The TurkStream pipeline is necessary for natural gas supplies to Hungary and Central Europe. Over many years, it has been a reliable transportation route where transporting companies and transit countries have been observing their contractual obligations and acting reliably. We expect that everyone will observe the security and functionality of this transportation route. Security of energy supplies is a matter of sovereignty, therefore, any actions threatening the security of our energy supplies must be viewed as an infringement on sovereignty," Szijjarto wrote on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Brussels also expressed concern over reports about the Ukrainian attack on the compressor station ensuring the operations of the TurkStream pipeline. European Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen noted that any attack on energy infrastructure causes concern.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that in order to halt gas supplies to Europe, the Kiev regime attacked the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region which supplies gas to TurkStream with nine fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. The station is still operating as usual, supplying gas to the pipeline on schedule.

Hungary receives most of its fuel under long-term contracts with Gazprom via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches through Bulgaria and Serbia. In 2022, the country received 4.8 billion cubic meters of gas via this route. According to Hungarian data, this figure increased to 5.6 billion cubic meters in 2023, and surpassed 7 billion cubic meters in 2024. Overall, Hungary imports approximately 9 billion cubic meters of gas annually.