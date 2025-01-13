Ukrainian drone attack in borderline Kursk Region injures retired couple

KURSK, January 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Belovsky district of Russia’s Kursk Region, injuring an elderly couple, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Yet another crime by the Ukrainian armed forces against civilians of the Kursk Region. In the Belovsky district, a Nazi drone attack targeted a civilian car on a road linking the settlements of Belitsa and Giryi. The retired couple who was in the car suffered various injuries. The man, born in 1950, sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm, while his wife, born in 1951, received multiple shrapnel wounds to her chest and legs," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The acting head clarified that the victims were treated at the scene, and are now being transported to the Kursk Regional Clinical Hospital for further medical treatment. "I instructed the regional ministry of health to keep tabs on the assistance given to the victims," Khinshtein emphasized.

He noted that the Russian army and the regional government are doing everything in their power to keep the public safe. "However, there is still a threat in some settlements of Kursk's border area! I once again urge our residents to refrain from trips to the so-called gray zone. Do not expose yourself and your loved ones to danger," he wrote.