WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder has acknowledged Russia’s gains on the battlefield in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Well, you know, what we're seeing on the battlefield is that, you know, especially in the east, Russia has made some incremental gains," he told a briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 6 that Russian forces had liberated the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The cities of Avdeyevka and Ugledar were liberated in 2024. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said on December 16 that Ukraine’s overall losses in the course of Russia’s special military operation had amounted to nearly one million troops.

Recently, Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have consistently described the current situation on the frontline as challenging.

On December 19, 2024, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said in a phone conversation with Chief of the UK Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin that the situation remained "extremely tense" on the front.