WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. Germany's push for greater mliitary autonomy could weaken US influence in Europe, but at the same time upset the balance of power on the continent and contribute to the growth of nationalist sentiment, Foreign Affairs magazine said.

According to it, after the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Germany is "preparing for a future in which the United States no longer reliably guarantees Europe’s security." To this end, the German government has decided to lift debt restrictions that confine government spending. This will open the door for increased military spending, allowing Berlin to kick any dependence on US support, the magazine said.

Foreign Affairs pointed out that Germany’s military expansion could have serious consequences for Europe. The rearmament will give Berlin "newfound independence," and a beefed up German army could upset the fragile balance of power in the EU and lead to a rise in nationalism among neighbors and, in the future, within Germany itself. The magazine suggested that if radical politicians came to power in a "new Germany," they might try to redraw the country's borders or resort to "military blackmail."

On March 22, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed into law a constitutional amendment that loosens the so-called debt brake to finance rising defense spending and the creation of a special 500 billion euro infrastructure fund. Experts consider this financial package to be historic, as the total investment could amount to one to one and a half trillion euros.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Germany has set a course for militarization and intends to run up debts to implement the European Commission's proposed 800 billion euro rearmament plan for the EU over four years. The top diplomat stressed that manifestations of Nazi ideology are on the rise in Germany, despite constitutional prohibitions.

On March 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had proposed to EU leaders a plan to rearm the association with a budget of 800 billion euros. It stipulates that the European Commission take out pan-European loans to invest 150 billion euros in the EU military industry. The strategy envisages stimulating EU countries' investment in military needs (650 billion euros by 2030).