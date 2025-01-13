China Southern cancels flights from Moscow to Beijing from late January

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. China Southern canceled flights from Moscow to Beijing from January 20 until the end of March 2025, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said.

"China Southern airline canceled flights from Moscow to Beijing from late January. The situation can influence travels of 15,000-17,000 people. Tour operators offer alternatives to organized tourists," ATOR informed.

According to information on the air carrier’s website and in booking systems, this airline has no direct flights from January 20 to March 30 - until the end of the winter schedule and for the period of the Spring Festival [January 28 - February 4 - TASS]. Flights from Moscow to Beijing are available for booking again from March 30, ATOR added.