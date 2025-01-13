GENICHESK, January 13. /TASS/. The Kherson Region is prepared to take in California residents who lost their homes in the Los Angeles fires, provided they have neither given money to the Ukrainian army nor ever supported the current Kiev regime, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"Despite the ongoing blatantly anti-Russian policy of the United States, we fully understand that natural disasters don't care who you are, what you do. The California fires have left many ordinary residents homeless. Therefore, our region is ready to welcome any American citizen who has lost their home and livelihood. Naturally, this applies only to those who have not financed the Ukrainian army or supported the current Kiev regime, which has caused far more civilian casualties through its actions than the fires in LA," Saldo said.

He specified that the regional authorities are ready to provide places in temporary accommodation centers for US citizens wishing to evacuate to the Kherson Region, as well as to help with obtaining Russian citizenship with eased requirements, if necessary.

Wildfires began to spread across Los Angeles County on January 7. According to meteorologists, dry and windy weather was the cause of the rapid spread of the fires. Evacuation notices were sent to nearly 180,000 residents. The fire has destroyed more than 12,300 structures in the region, with damage estimated in the tens of billions of dollars.